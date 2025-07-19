Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bahia de Banderas, Mexico

10 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
He lives in the exclusive community of Puntacala, within the prestigious golf course El Tigr…
$752,434
2 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
M2 of land: 90Construction m2: 168HOUSE ROOM DEVELOPED IN 2 LEVELS.It consists of 2 places o…
$91,958
House 10 bedrooms in Higuera Blanca, Mexico
House 10 bedrooms
Higuera Blanca, Mexico
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 858 m²
Casa Tortuga is a unique key hotel in its type, of the Treasury style, which offers an excep…
$1,61M
TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 075 m²
Located in the prestigious community of the El Tigre Golf Field, this villa perfectly combin…
$3,22M
4 bedroom house in Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Elegant new 2 -story village in Los TigresEnter this new 2 -story village, meticulously desi…
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Beautiful house in private preserve - without living and ready to releaseLocated in a corner…
$10,744
3 bedroom house in Mezcales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mezcales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 239 m²
Vista Natura 46 is a luminous and furnished corner house with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, re…
$779,306
4 bedroom house in Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Enter yourself in modern luxury with this new -year -old two -story house located in the pre…
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
This beautiful house of recent construction, located in the flowery Nuevo Vallarta, is desig…
$695,464
4 bedroom house in Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Las Jarretaderas, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Discover your ideal home! Discover your ideal home! House furnished with everything you need…
$231,105
Properties features in Bahia de Banderas, Mexico

