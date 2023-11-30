Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Plaines Wilhems, Mauritius

Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden in Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Villa 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden
Grand Riviere Noire, Mauritius
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Magnificent ocean view for this exquisite 5 ensuite bedroom RES villas, within a private pro…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tamarin, Mauritius
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tamarin, Mauritius
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
A new ecological resort and club appears in the heart of Tamarin on the exclusive west coast…
€1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grand Baie, Mauritius
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grand Baie, Mauritius
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront Villa for sale in Mauritius in the heart of Grand Baie - Pointes aux Canoniers ac…
€1,65M
Leave a request

