Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mauritius
  3. Moka
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Moka, Mauritius

1 property total found
Penthouse in Valetta, Mauritius
Penthouse
Valetta, Mauritius
Area 345 m²
Luxury apartments on the shores of the azure ocean on the west coast of Mauritius. This is n…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Moka, Mauritius

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go