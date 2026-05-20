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Villas with garden for sale in Flacq, Mauritius

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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Quatre Cocos VCA, Mauritius
Villa 6 bedrooms
Quatre Cocos VCA, Mauritius
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
$13,60M
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Properties features in Flacq, Mauritius

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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