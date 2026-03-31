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Restaurants for sale in Southern Region, Malta

сommercial properties
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investment properties
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warehouses
6
shops
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1 property total found
Restaurant in Mqabba, Malta
Restaurant
Mqabba, Malta
Located in Mqabba, this restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and includes a private yard…
Price on request
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