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Warehouses for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

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сommercial properties
86
investment properties
14
shops
3
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2 properties total found
Warehouse in Marsa, Malta
Warehouse
Marsa, Malta
This substantial six-car garage offers exceptional storage, flexibility, and long-term poten…
Price on request
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Warehouse in Marsa, Malta
Warehouse
Marsa, Malta
A rare opportunity to acquire a versatile commercial space: this for sale property is a Ware…
Price on request
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