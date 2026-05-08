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Offices for Sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

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сommercial properties
86
investment properties
14
shops
3
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2 properties total found
Office in Marsa, Malta
Office
Marsa, Malta
This 282sqm office building in Marsa offers a strategic investment opportunity, combining hi…
Price on request
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Office in Valletta, Malta
Office
Valletta, Malta
Ground floor office in a prime location in Valletta consisting of the main office room, a t…
Price on request
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