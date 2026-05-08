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Bungalows for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

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2 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Perched on the water's edge in one of Maltas most prestigious coastal enclaves, this fully d…
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Bungalow on 2 Tumoli on the outskirts of Zabbar having distant country views Plot measures a…
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Properties features in South Eastern Region, Malta

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