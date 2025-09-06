Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Sliema
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Sliema, Malta

penthouses
26
1 BHK
15
2 BHK
44
3 BHK
67
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go