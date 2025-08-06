Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Saint Paul's Bay
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

villas
6
bungalows
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in close proximity to the stunning Qawra seafront, this exquisite detached bungalow…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
$1,70M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go