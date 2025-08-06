Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Saint Paul's Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

penthouses
37
1 BHK
19
2 BHK
68
3 BHK
93
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
$276,905
3 bedroom apartment in Qawra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/7
This spacious and beautifully presented seafront apartment is situated on the fourth floor i…
$710,565
