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Villas with garage for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
Leave a request
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