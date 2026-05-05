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Restaurants for sale in Northern Region, Malta

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сommercial properties
113
hotels
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1 property total found
Restaurant in Qawra, Malta
Restaurant
Qawra, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
Bar and Restaurant, seating inside and out for 90persons with store next door. Kitchen and b…
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