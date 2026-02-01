Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Naxxar
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Naxxar, Malta

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Naxxar – A Charming Townhouse in the desirable UCA area of the village, offers the perfect b…
$843,928
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go