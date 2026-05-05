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Seaview Houses for Sale in Naxxar, Malta

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Set within the established enclave of Santa Maria Estate in Mellieha, this Fully Detached Vi…
$2,43M
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