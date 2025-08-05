Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Naxxar, Malta

villas
9
bungalows
4
townhouses
5
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
5 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
ExceptionalsemidetachedbungoutDoor & Indoorpoolssanpawltattargalocedinapul-de-SacandSechedwi…
$3,04M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
$2,19M
