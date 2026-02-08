Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Mosta, Malta

1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
MOSTA - A charming House of Character situated in a UCA and very quite street, close to amen…
$1,03M
