Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Marsascala
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Marsascala, Malta

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/1
Exclusive Marsascala Penthouse in a quiet, sought-after area Designer-finished & ful…
$858,403
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go