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  2. Malta
  3. Gozo Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Gozo Region, Malta

сommercial properties
77
investment properties
4
2 properties total found
Shop in Xagħra, Malta
Shop
Xagħra, Malta
This spacious and versatile commercial property located in Rabat, Victoria Gozo, UCA area, i…
Price on request
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Shop in Munxar, Malta
Shop
Munxar, Malta
This property for sale in Munxar offers a unique opportunity to own a shop and garage in one…
Price on request
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