Houses with garage for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
$1,36M
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
$986,834
