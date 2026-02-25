Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Attard
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Attard, Malta

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming corner situated House of Character in Attard Located in the tranquil Urban Conse…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go