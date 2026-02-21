Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Maldives
  3. North Nilandhe Atoll
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in North Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in North Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
Villa
North Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives
Area 75 m²
Clarify the actual offers! Full discounts!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the a…
$531,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in North Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go