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Houses with garden for sale in Toamasina Province, Madagascar

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-grid beachfront bungalow on the east coast of Madagascar
$83,066
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Properties features in Toamasina Province, Madagascar

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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