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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Antsiranana Province, Madagascar

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in District de Nosy Be, Madagascar
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
District de Nosy Be, Madagascar
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful modern bungalow, fully self-sufficient in electricity and water, located in Minapi…
$83,066
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Properties features in Antsiranana Province, Madagascar

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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