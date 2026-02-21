Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Madagascar
  3. Analanjirofo
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Analanjirofo, Madagascar

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
District de Fenerive Est, Madagascar
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-grid beachfront bungalow on the east coast of Madagascar
$83,066
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Madagascar Invest
Languages
English, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Analanjirofo, Madagascar

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go