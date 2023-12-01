Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Residential
  4. Vardar Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vardar Region, North Macedonia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Minicipality of Kavadarci, North Macedonia
Apartment
Minicipality of Kavadarci, North Macedonia
Area 59 m²
ECO-Premium Apartments in a prime location in Kavadarzi.  ECO-Premium apartments are in the…
€53,100
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Vardar Region, North Macedonia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir