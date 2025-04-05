Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Skopje Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Skopje Region, North Macedonia

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SES S.MAKEDONIA in Municipality of Centar, North Macedonia
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SES S.MAKEDONIA
Municipality of Centar, North Macedonia
In North Macedonia, land with a working 600 MW solar power plant is being sold at a high rat…
$927,893
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes