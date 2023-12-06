Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Chashka
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Municipality of Chashka, North Macedonia

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT in Bistrica, North Macedonia
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT
Bistrica, North Macedonia
Land for sale with a solar (photovoltaic) power plant project with a capacity of 3, 5.9 and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir