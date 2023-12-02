Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Zujūnai Eldership

Lands for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
12.45 ARS SECTION SPARTS IN THE LIVES IN THE LIVEN IN HIGH HIGHS IN THE CANER, THE WILLION C…
€70,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
For sale the foundation of the building with the possibility of restoring 961.71 sq.m. build…
€158,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
SELL 12.52 acres of HOME VALDOS plot in Vilnius m. on the outskirts, next to the Gray. If y…
€28,750
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
SELLING 17.10 HOME MANAGEMENT - MATERIAL SOME, IN THE PROMOTHER. ___ Next to the game, the g…
€42,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Giruliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Giruliai, Lithuania
€28,750
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir