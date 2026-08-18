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Residential properties for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

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houses
15
15 properties total found
House in Raisiai, Lithuania
House
Raisiai, Lithuania
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
COTDIGIA TO PILATIS. HAS BEEN SUBMITTED IN THE FIELD OF 5 HOUSEHOLDS, THE FUNCTIONALLY DESIG…
$410,265
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending the INDIVIDUAL, MODERNUS ONE HAUTE HOUSEHOLD! This is a quiet and fast growing block…
$413,248
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House in Gineitiskes, Lithuania
House
Gineitiskes, Lithuania
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 3
The individual house is sold in Amber, Olivet Street. Asfalted and lit street, enclosed yard…
$521,687
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village A 108 sq.m. double house is sold in the castle away from the main stre…
$237,657
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House in Buivydiskes, Lithuania
House
Buivydiskes, Lithuania
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house with a spa area in Zujūnai eldership for sale! • Address: Vilniaus r. sav.…
$462,988
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House in Antezeriai, Lithuania
House
Antezeriai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE Comfortable Sublocalized Home in the SUB, next to Pašilaitis / Zujūnai Functional and …
$478,049
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Geleziai, Lithuania
House
Geleziai, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE YOUTH, QUALITY INSTALLATED IN THE HOUSEHOLD OF THE LIVE HOUSEHOLD! PRINCIPLES: • QUALI…
$481,138
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village In the castle there is a apartment of 108,35 sq.m. away from the main …
$226,064
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House in Cekoniskes, Lithuania
House
Cekoniskes, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
PARKYDAM A + + ENERGY-CLASSES THE QUALITY CONSTRUCTED BY THE EXCLUSIVE DIZAINE SUBLOCATED WI…
$300,144
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House in Platiniskes, Lithuania
House
Platiniskes, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD PLATINGS G. 72, VILNIUS RAJ. Modern and spacious two-storey house in a co…
$521,687
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House in Salote, Lithuania
House
Salote, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
The exclusive house at Lake Salote is sold - nature, peace and city comfort in one place. In…
$730,503
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A newly-built village In the castle there is a apartment of 108,35 sq.m. away from the main …
$226,064
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House in Grioviai, Lithuania
House
Grioviai, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, comfortable layout, quality equipped individual house with a plot of 12 ares of land…
$521,687
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House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
- Home delivery 85% completion in July 2026 There is a possibility to buy a fully equipped …
$284,029
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4 bedroom house in Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
4 bedroom house
Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
In a unique location for its beauty, in the western part of the city of Vilnius, between two…
$430,719
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Properties features in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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