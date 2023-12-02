Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

houses
7
8 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Giruliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€272,000
per month
House in Giruliai, Lithuania
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
€188,000
per month
House with paved road, with alarm system in Giruliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
€388,800
per month
House with balcony, with paved road in Giruliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Murlinos k ,, for sale spacious and comfortably washed 113.86 sq. M. m., 4 rooms, A+ energy …
€143,000
per month
House with garage in Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
House with garage
Vaiciuniskes, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE IN RAMIO AND FAMILY IN THE FRIENDS IN THE LIVER WITH ITINAL ERD, NET 54.13 KV.M. I GAR…
€229,000
per month
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Naujakiemis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
In the castle, in the new individual house village, a modern and comfortably washed one-stor…
€219,000
per month
House with garage, with gas heating in Bieliunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Bieliunai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
CLAUS HOUSE WITH PURTIM AND WITH SUMMARY ENGINE NET 31.81 ARS SECTION IN THE WIND OF THE WAY…
€445,000
per month
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity in Naujakiemis, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Local electricity
Naujakiemis, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
€85,000
per month
Properties features in Zujūnai Eldership, Lithuania

