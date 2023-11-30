Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
€19,000
Plot of land in Budiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Budiskes, Lithuania
SOME WRITE, GIRTH SEN., VLADICIAN SOME 33.22 acres are SELLED. Only 5km to Cairo and 2km to …
€18,000
Plot of land in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
For only 21000 euros For sale wonderful plot at: Kaišiadorys, Dalio g.13 The plot is 0.9861 …
€21,000
Plot of land in Kiemeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kiemeliai, Lithuania
In the cemeteries, the € 1,1900 is sold in a 3,38ha agricultural plot in a viable area near …
€11,900
Plot of land in Triliskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Triliskes, Lithuania
INDICATORY 2 COUNTRIES EUMANT FOR THE LARGE OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHANGES IN SURAL RAYON GENE…
€60,000
