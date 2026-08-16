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Сommercial property in Ziezmariu apylinkes seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Kriauciskes, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises for sale in Kaišiadorys district The premises are divided into three par…
$409,149
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