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Houses for sale in Zibalu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Staskuniskis, Lithuania
House
Staskuniskis, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey two-storey log house with a unique sense of privacy and natural harmony with a …
$198,178
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