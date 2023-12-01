Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Zemaiciu Naumiescio seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Zemaiciu Naumiescio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Kadagiskiai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Kadagiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
3 ROOMS WERE WERE IN THE USER OF THE MEMES, VINGIO G. 8 On the second floor, a neat 48.41 sq…
€38,500
per month
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

