Residential properties for sale in Zeimiu seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road in Palankesiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road
Palankesiai, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a cozy corner of nature. It is a very good place to exchange the bustle of…
€75,900
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Zeimiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Zeimiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
A spacious one-room apartment for sale in a tidy, renovated house. =============== TAG1> A…
€29,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Zeimiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Zeimiai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE PUTION PLACE, A HOUSE WITH 24.99 ARO DYDG SECTION ISSUED IN THE FAMILY! An economica…
€39,500
