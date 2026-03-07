Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zeimelio seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zeimelio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Zeimelis, Lithuania
House
Zeimelis, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 1
$57,965
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zeimelio seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go