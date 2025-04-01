Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
House
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
EXTREMELY RARELY FOUND HOUSE FOR SALE ON THE COAST OF ZARASI LAKE A TWO-STORY RESIDENTIAL HO…
$125,863
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes