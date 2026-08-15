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Houses for sale in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Vosyliskis, Lithuania
House
Vosyliskis, Lithuania
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Near Zarasai, Vosyliškis village, a residential house is sold. Beautiful place, outskirts, a…
$34,779
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House in Zarasai, Lithuania
House
Zarasai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Homestead and 11 ha for sale. estate in an exclusive location - in the Gražutė regional park…
$149,832
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House in Zarasai, Lithuania
House
Zarasai, Lithuania
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
EXTREMELY RARE HOUSE FOR SALE ON THE SHORE OF LAKE ZARASI TWO-STOREY RESIDENTIAL HOUSE FOR S…
$121,727
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Properties features in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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