Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Zarasu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Zarasai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Zarasai, Lithuania
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED IN THE HOUSE OF TWO HIGHS IN ZARASES, Waiting for G. 32. Just over a kilometer from t…
€65,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Slyninka, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Slyninka, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
A garden plot with a cottage is sold in the gardens in the Zara town of Ditkūnas rural area,…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Jakstiskes I, Lithuania
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 1
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Zarasu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir