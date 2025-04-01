Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zapyskio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
SURROUNDED BY FORESTS, IN VILEMAI, A ++ CLASS HOUSE UNDER CONSTRUCTION IS FOR SALE! -------…
$55,620
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes