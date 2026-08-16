Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zapyskio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE FIELD OF MIXTURES, IN THE VILEMES SUBMITTED TO THE HOME! ----------------------------…
$112,928
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go