  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zapyskio seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 1 005 m² in Alytus, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 005 m²
Alytus, Lithuania
Area 1 005 m²
Floor 1
$854,595
Commercial property 66 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 66 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
$74,642
Commercial property 788 m² in Getautiske, Lithuania
Commercial property 788 m²
Getautiske, Lithuania
Area 788 m²
Floor 2
$106,013
Commercial property 178 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
$258,542
Commercial property 447 m² in Bajorai, Lithuania
Commercial property 447 m²
Bajorai, Lithuania
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The administrative building of 447.47 sq.m. is sold in the village of Rokiškis, only 4 km fr…
$12,999
Commercial property 209 m² in Onuskis, Lithuania
Commercial property 209 m²
Onuskis, Lithuania
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
$97,359
Commercial property 178 m² in Šiauliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 178 m²
Šiauliai, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
$258,542
Commercial property 71 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
In a unique and rapidly developing part of the city of Vilnius, Šaltinė str. 13, non-residen…
$43,269
Commercial property 18 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 18 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
A 17.75 sq.m garage with a pit and pavement is for sale in a convenient location in Dzūkų St…
$18,725
Commercial property 149 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 149 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 149 m²
Floor 1
PROCEDURE NEW INSTALLATION LOFT-STUDY FOR SALE We invite you to get acquainted with the obj…
$212,037
Commercial property 33 m² in Kaunas, Lithuania
Commercial property 33 m²
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises for sale in Kaunas, Baranauskas Street are sold. The premises are on…
$42,078
Commercial property 137 m² in Vilnius, Lithuania
Commercial property 137 m²
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Floor 1
TWO 68 SQM. ORGANIZED AND UNIVERSALLY SUITABLE PREMISES FOR SALE IN FABIJONIŠKIų STREET, FAB…
$303,359
