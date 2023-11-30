Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Zapyskio seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

Zapyskis
4
9 properties total found
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dievogala, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dievogala, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
€95,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
ERDVUS HOUSE, PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE RENOVATION PROJECTS: ERDVUS LIV…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Local electricity in Zapyskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Zapyskis, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished 82.21 sq.m is for sale. garden house with 5th century. plot, In the tentacle Lig…
€30,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
SODO HOUSE WITH 5.74 A SKLYPU IN RAMIO ========= An ideal place for those who want to have t…
€32,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Judraiciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Judraiciai, Lithuania
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with alarm system in Vilemai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system
Vilemai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
In the Kaunas district of Diogala, Ramunis Street sells 2 individual two-story A++ energy cl…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Zapyskis, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Zapyskis, Lithuania
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 1
ERDVUS HOUSE WITH CERTIFICATE MANUFACTURING THE NEMUNE OF THE TEXT! IN ALL NETH A BEFORE THE…
€119,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Zapyskio seniunija

houses

Properties features in Zapyskio seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir