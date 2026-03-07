Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Zagares seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zagares seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Zagare, Lithuania
House
Zagare, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
$19,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zagares seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go