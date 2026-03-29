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Houses for sale in Vydmantu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Vydmantai, Lithuania
House
Vydmantai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
The real Lithuanian dream is a quality, warm and bright residential house with a pond in a v…
$432,919
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