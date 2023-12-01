Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Visagino savivaldybe, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial with Local boiler-room in Karlos, Lithuania
Commercial with Local boiler-room
Karlos, Lithuania
Area 1 311 m²
Floor 1
SELLING 1310.66 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL PATALPOS VISAGINE POSSIBLE RELATING !!! ADVAN…
€80,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
