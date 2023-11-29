Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Vilnius
  5. Other

Commercial property for sale in Vilnius, Lithuania

сommercial property
71
Other To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Other in city center, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
Other in city center, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
€255,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir