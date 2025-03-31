Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilkijos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vilkijos seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Vilkija, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Vilkija, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
A cozy four -room apartment in Vydūnas Avenue in Vilkija! 85 sq.m. m space on the first flo…
$54,022
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vilkijos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes