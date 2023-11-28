Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Vilkijos seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Vilkijos seniunija, Lithuania

houses
3
3 properties total found
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Vilkija, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€37,499
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House in Vilkija, Lithuania
House
Vilkija, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE In the town of Vilkija with 24a land SCLYPU. Plot on the main paved road. GEN…
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Bernoriskiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Bernoriskiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE IN SUNDS GENERAL INFORMATION: • Location – Sunrise Village, Vilkia eldership, Kaunas …
€34,999
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Lietuvių

