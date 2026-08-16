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Residential properties for sale in Vilkijos apylinkiu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Sauletekiai, Lithuania
House
Sauletekiai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE IN SUNDS GENERAL INFORMATION: • Location – Sunrise Village, Vilkia eldership, Kaunas …
$33,619
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House in Kruvandai, Lithuania
House
Kruvandai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for a place where you can build your dream house around nature? This cozy homestead …
$63,762
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House in Akuotai, Lithuania
House
Akuotai, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF HOUSEHOLD GAME G, ACTUATED KM, KAUNO RAJ, VILKIA BACK, ROAD! PRINCIPLES: • House mas…
$50,985
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