Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Vilkaviskis
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
House
Vilkaviskis, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF LEAVE, LIGHT AND YOUR 2 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD AT MARITIME! ...........................…
$161,481
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes